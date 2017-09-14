Alexis Sanchez has been the subject of a number of aggravating headlines for Arsenal fans, between his drop in form and prolonged transfer saga involving Manchester City, but he delivered a cathartic response on the Europa League stage.

Alexis's stunning curler from long range gave Arsenal its first lead over Koln on a day marred by thousands of Koln fans storming London and forcing the delay of their competition opener.

Koln had taken the lead on a sensational moment of its own, when Jhon Cordoba latched onto David Ospina's poor clearance and hit a 40-yard blast with the keeper of his line.

Ospina's clearance isn't good enough and Cordoba lofts the ball over him... goal for Koln (📹@dcfreestyle) pic.twitter.com/ehbFe7KYzK — Footbie (@footbie) September 14, 2017

Sead Kolasinac came off the bench for Arsenal at halftime and scored on a fantastic volley of his own to pull the Gunners level, before Alexis delivered the moment of the day.

Sead Kolasinac goal to make it Arsenal 1-1 Cologne (Koln) pic.twitter.com/MgcwMckZFe — Tom (@Tom_Loach) September 14, 2017

The Chilean took his team and somehow found the space and angle to fire on frame, picking out the upper right-hand corner of the net in the 67th minute.

The goal was Alexis's first of the season, and it will surely go a long way in silencing the critics who have claimed he's not playing hard for the club anymore, with an eye on the exit and a place at the Etihad.

Hector Bellerin pounced on a rebound to make it 3-1 in the 82nd minute, providing some comfort, insurance and the final scoreline for the Gunners, who face Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend.

Arsenal is grouped with Koln, BATE Borisov and Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League. The latter two played to a 1-1 draw in their opener.