Sky Sports Pundit Believes Romelu Lukaku Is a Better Player Than Harry Kane

Sky Sports pundit Graham Souness has claimed Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku is a better forward than Tottenham's Harry Kane.

Both Lukaku and Kane have enjoyed positive starts to the new season. The former has helped United to the summit of the Premier League, scoring four goals in just as many games. Meanwhile, Kane has bagged two goals himself, although his side have not enjoyed the same overall form as the Red Devils.

However, writing for The Times, Souness insists that Lukaku is the better frontman out of the two, citing 'style' as the basis for his preference.

“If you pushed me to choose between Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku, I’d take the Belgium international,” he wrote.

“I can’t separate them on skill, so my preference is based on style. Kane is a fabulous player, with a great football brain and technique.

“He’s maybe more accomplished overall, but I reckon he sees himself as a part No 9 and part No 10, whereas Lukaku is an outright No 9, a centre-forward. They are rare today, the hardest thing to find in football.

“Kane has no real interest in coming towards the ball and getting involved in build-up play, he wants to get on the shoulder of defenders or back them into the box.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

“Lukaku seems to relish all that and so he should with the power and pace that God has given him.

“You have a Plan B with Lukaku, that’s what a big presence up front gives you. A proper No 9 is so helpful to the cause.

“There isn’t a defender in the Premier League who wants to get in a tussle with him, on the ground or in the air. He is the best of his type around at the moment as a marauding No 9.”

Meanwhile, Kane's Tottenham recently dropped two points in a disappointing goalless draw with Swansea City. Spurs will look to improve on their form in Tuesday's League Cup encounter with Barnsley.