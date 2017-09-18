Inter Boss Luciano Spalletti Tells Striker Mauro Icardi How He Can 'Still Improve'

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has claimed that Mauro Icardi can still improve ahead of Tuesday night's Serie A clash with Bologna.

The Argentine striker has five goals in his opening four league games this season, having finished with 24 last campaign.

But Spalletti has stressed that there is still more to come from Icardi, and offered his advice on what the 24-year-old could do better.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

"Icardi? He can still improve," said the former Roma boss, quoted by Calciomercato. "I’ve praised him and Perisic but their keeping their feet on the ground and I am happy for that.

"It’s impossible to mark Icardi in the area, he can still do something more. Sometimes he should play closer to midfielders to help the team.”

Icardi has contributed to Inter's impressive start to the season, with the Nerazzurri having won four successive league games, scoring ten goals and conceding just once.





And former Inter striker Hernan Crespo has expressed his belief that Icardi could soon become one of the world's best.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

"After Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, who are from another planet, Icardi is the striker I like the most," he said. "At the age of 24 he is already a champion and can become truly world class.

"I've been tracking Icardi since he first arrived in Italy. Every year, albeit surrounded by difficulties, he has always made steps forward.

"That's a sign that we are talking about an intelligent guy. Now he seems mature for the big step up.

"Let's not forget that since he's been playing in Serie A, the only time he failed to reach double figures of goals was in 2013-14. He knows where the goal is."