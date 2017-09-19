Soccer

VIDEO: Alvaro Negredo With an Outrageous Piece of Skill for New Club Besiktas

an hour ago

Former Manchester City and Middlesbrough striker Alvaro Negredo did not set the Premier League alight during his single season with the latter, but he showed exactly what we are all missing out on after an outrageous piece of skill for his new employers.

The Spaniard, who signed for Super Lig champions Besiktas over the summer, was brought on as a substitute during the Turkish side's league fixture against Konyaspor at the Vodafone Arena on Monday night, as the SPORTbible reported. 

Negredo showed his new manager why he warrants a starting place, having only featured from the bench thus far this season, after controlling the ball brilliantly from the air before producing a roulette and nutmeg to set off his teammate.

It is without doubt the highlight of the former Real Madrid youngster's six games in Turkey so far, but as a striker, he will be itching to open his account for the Champions League participants. 

