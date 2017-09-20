Soccer

Liverpool Fans Rip Into £40m Oxlade-Chamberlain on Twitter Following Reds 2-0 Loss at Leicester

5 minutes ago

Much was expected from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain following his £40m move to Liverpool from Arsenal, although the 24-year-old has been in the firing line for criticism after a less than spirited performance against Leicester, as his new employers were downed 2-0 by the Foxes in the third-round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Reds supporters, much like the rest of the footballing world, cottoned onto the 'Ox's' lack of creativity and dynamism along the right flank for the Merseysiders at the King Power Stadium and took to Twitter to berate the England international's lacklustre, wasteful performance.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

In what was his full debut, Chamberlain failed to link with his attacking partners on a series of occasions and appeared to be overawed and jaded by the encounter with Craig Shakespeare's resurgent squad.

It would be unfair to suggest that the versatile midfielder was the main culprit in Liverpool's downfalls on the night, but it's safe to say that a fair few supporters were less than impressed with the former Gunners man.

Liverpool travel to Leicester once again on Saturday in the Premier League, so redemption will be top of the list for Jurgen Klopp come kick-off.

Whether Chamberlain will feature from the bench once more is yet to be seen, but gauging his performance on Tuesday, it's expected that he'd also like to prove a few doubters wrong to win over his new, bemused fans. 

