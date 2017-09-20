Liverpool Fans Rip Into £40m Oxlade-Chamberlain on Twitter Following Reds 2-0 Loss at Leicester

Much was expected from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain following his £40m move to Liverpool from Arsenal, although the 24-year-old has been in the firing line for criticism after a less than spirited performance against Leicester, as his new employers were downed 2-0 by the Foxes in the third-round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Reds supporters, much like the rest of the footballing world, cottoned onto the 'Ox's' lack of creativity and dynamism along the right flank for the Merseysiders at the King Power Stadium and took to Twitter to berate the England international's lacklustre, wasteful performance.

In what was his full debut, Chamberlain failed to link with his attacking partners on a series of occasions and appeared to be overawed and jaded by the encounter with Craig Shakespeare's resurgent squad.

It would be unfair to suggest that the versatile midfielder was the main culprit in Liverpool's downfalls on the night, but it's safe to say that a fair few supporters were less than impressed with the former Gunners man.

Ox worst signing in our clubs history. We're reaching new heights on banter like never before — 💥 (@VintageCoutinho) September 19, 2017

God Arsenal absolutely mugged us off with Oxlade Chamberlain — kevin (@kevinheaton93) September 19, 2017

ox chamberlain is without doubt the biggest waste of money ever spent by the club... #LFC, #SHITE — PatrickMcDermott (@McDermott_14) September 19, 2017

Klopp could have spent £40m from the Ox transfer on a decent centre back and we'd probably be fine, or at least wouldn't be in this mess. — ^ (@Koloholic) September 19, 2017

Oxlade Chamberlain been dismal. Not expectin him to be Messi but come on! Couldnt even deliver a newspaper at this rate let alone a cross! 😤 — Kloppo (@klopps_reds) September 19, 2017

We splashed £40m on Ox instead of a decent CB pic.twitter.com/DTlhG6eX6D — 🍁 (@R3dorDead) September 19, 2017

Can't believe we paid £40m for oxlade chamberlain hahahah — Liam Brennan (@LiamBrennan95) September 19, 2017

Oxlade Chamberlain, as a player who was in the last year of his contract and yet we paid £35m for, doesn't quite look value for money. — Ubermick 🇮🇪 (@ubermick) September 19, 2017

Looks like Arsene robbed Klopp blind for Oxlade at £40m. Another awful performance from a player that hasn't improved in 4 years. 😪😪 — Joe Thomlinson (@joethomlinson) September 19, 2017

We paid £35m for Ox in the final year of his contract, still baffles me that. No wonder Arsenal fans didnt seem to give a shit. — Barry LFC O Sullivan (@NotoriousLFC) September 19, 2017

Arsenal robbed us of £40m, chamberlain is fucking shite, can't see him improving even under klopp, he's just naturally shit at football😂 — Callum Malone (@Cal_Malone97) September 19, 2017

Liverpool travel to Leicester once again on Saturday in the Premier League, so redemption will be top of the list for Jurgen Klopp come kick-off.

Whether Chamberlain will feature from the bench once more is yet to be seen, but gauging his performance on Tuesday, it's expected that he'd also like to prove a few doubters wrong to win over his new, bemused fans.