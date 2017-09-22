Chelsea Aiming to Beat Out Manchester United & 4 Other Premier League Sides for 89-Goal Striker

Chelsea are leading the way ahead of a whole host of other Premier League clubs in the pursuit of 14-year-old Elye Wahi, according to French news outlet Le Parisien.

The teenage sensation has caught the eye of several European giants thanks to his immense form in front of goal, which saw the youngster bag 89 goals for his side, SM Caen, last term at Under-17 level.

Image by Joe Owens

The hot-prospect was at it again during the Normandy-based club's development friendly with Paris Saint-Germain's juniors, where he netted twice in a 5-2 defeat.

The French publication have dubbed Wahi as 'N'Golo Kante's little brother', due to the fact they both hail from the same Paris suburb of Courcouronnes, and both started their careers at local amateur club JS Suresnes.

However, there could be even more similarities between the pairing in the near future, with Chelsea leading the pack of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton, Manchester City and Manchester United as well as other from the continent for the 14-year-old's signature.

Although the Stamford Bridge faithful will have to wait at least two years before seeing the potential world-beater in action, with rules stating that the teenager is unable to move abroad to play football until he turns 16.