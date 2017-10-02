Soccer

Bayern Munich Confirms Franck Ribery Suffered LCL Tear in Left Knee

1:13 | Planet Futbol
Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng: Everyone is gunning for Real Madrid
2 hours ago

Bayern Munich have confirmed that French star Franck Ribery has suffered an LCL tear in his left knee.

Many fear that the 34-year-old's career could be over after this latest injury, which saw him forced off the pitch after his foot hit the turf rather awkwardly during Sunday's 2-2 draw against Hertha Berlin.

The player will turn 35 before the culmination of the season, and his contract also comes to an end next year. It's highly unlikely Bayern will offer him an extension under these circumstances.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic elaborated on the injury via German newspaper Bild (h/t Goal), revealing that doctors couldn't even assess the player right away as he was in a lot of pain.

"Franck has a lot of pain. We hope that there is nothing bad, but it does not look good. The doctor is investigating him. He could not examine him at first, because he had so much pain."

Ribery's misfortune has added to what has been a very poor start for Bayern this season. The Bundesliga side have only won four of their first seven matches in the league, and recently suffered a 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The poor results have seen Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti sacked, and things could possibly get worse for the club now that they have lost one of their most important players to injury.

