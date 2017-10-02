VIDEO: 'Go F**k Yourself!' Mario Balotelli Explodes After Nice Concede 3 Goals in Just 10 Minutes

Nice forward Mario Balotelli reacted furiously at the half time break against Marseille after his side conceded three goals in just 10 minutes.

Balotelli opened the scoring for Nice in the fourth minute - their lead was then doubled by Jean Seri. However, Marseille managed to score three goals before the half time whistle and Balotelli could be seen walking down the tunnel at the interval expressing his anger.

Mario Balotelli was furious after Nice conceded 3 goals in 10 minutes just before half-time tonight. (J + 1) pic.twitter.com/8iULfmUnzz — Get French Football (@GFFN) October 1, 2017

The Italian international could be seen punching a press board out of anger as he walked down the tunnel with his teammates. He was shouting "three goals in 10 minutes, three goals in 10 minutes. Go f**k yourself."

Balotelli had the world at his feet a few years ago and was even viewed as a potential Ballon D'Or winner during his career. However, poor form and a bad attitude has hindered his chances of being one of the world's best footballers.

Although, after bad spells in England with Manchester City and Liverpool, the 27-year-old has impressed in Ligue 1 with Nice - last season he scored 15 goals over the course of the season and this campaign he's already scored five goals in as many games.