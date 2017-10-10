Chris Coleman in No Rush to Discuss Future as Wales Boss Following World Cup Qualification Failure

90Min
October 10, 2017

Chris Coleman has moved to distance himself from talking about his future as Wales manager following the country's hugely disappointing defeat at the hands of the Republic of Ireland.

Monday's game saw a Gareth Bale-less Wales lose to a James McClean second half winner, which meant they failed to qualify for next summer's World Cup in Russia.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The failure has, of course, led to reports that Coleman could be set to end his tenure as manager, but he isn't in any rush to talk to the FA.

He said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "Right now all I can think about, picture in my mind, is the faces of the players in the dressing room and the disappointment. They are inconsolable at the moment but they should feel very proud. That's all I can think about.

"I know I'm going to be asked about my situation but I won't think about that right now. I'll take some time to let the dust settle and then I'm sure we'll have a sit down and have a chat and we'll take it from there."

Apparently Coleman does still very much have the backing of his players, as Sky sources claim, he was met by senior stars such as Gareth Bale who urged him to stay on as boss.

