Argentina travel to Quito on Tuesday to face Ecuador in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

Argentina enter Tuesday after a crushing draw with Peru on Thursday. Jorge Sampoli's side are currently in sixth place on the South American table, and only the top five nations can qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia. However, there is still hope for Argentina, who have not missed a World Cup since 1970, as they sit tied with Peru with 25 points and just one point behind third and fourth place Chile and Colombia. A win against Ecuador is crucial if Argentina are to secure a place in Russia.

Ecuador, meanwhile, have been eliminated from contention for qualification. The nation sits eighth on the table with 20 points after a 2-1 loss to Chile on Thursday. Jorge Célico's side have won six out of 17 games (the same number as Argentina), but have also lost nine games and allowed 26 goals against.

Expect an intense match as Ecuador attempts to spoil Argentina's World Cup dreams.

Find out how to watch below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Tuesday, Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports en Español

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV.