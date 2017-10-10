Liverpool Mulling Over January Swoop for Lazio Contract Rebel Stefan de Vrij

Liverpool are going Dutch once again as the Premier League side weigh up a January swoop for Netherlands international Stefan de Vrij.

Italian news outlet Il Tempo (h/t the Daily Mirror) has reported that the Reds are keen on landing the Lazio defender for a cut price fee once the winter transfer window opens.

De Vrij is in the final year of his contract with the Serie A club and, while negotations over a new deal continue to stalll, Liverpool will hope to throw a spanner in the works by offering a decent sum of cash for him.

Jurgen Klopp had been chasing de Vrij's compatriot Virgil van Dijk for some time but, with Southampton refusing to sell their captain, the German may have turned his attentions elsewhere.

His sight now appears fixed on de Vrij who, having overcome a terrible knee injury just 15 months into his career at Stadio Olimpico, has impressed for Lazio domestically and on the continent.

Liverpool's defensive frailties have been well documented throughout Klopp's two-year tenure at Anfield, and de Vrij could help to stem the flow of goals that Klopp's side keep shipping.

De Vrij has helped keep three clean sheets in eight appearances for Lazio so far this term but his long-term future in the Italian capital is up in the air over a release clause fee being inserted into any new contract.

Lazio are intent on adding a fee of around €45m in any fresh terms put to the 25-year-old and his advisers, but de Vrij's agent is insisting that the buy-out clause be much lower - a fee worth around €25m being speculated about in the press on the continent.

De Vrij was powerless to help Holland qualify for next summer's World Cup in Russia - the Netherlands needing a 13-0 victory in their final qualifier to even stand a chance of pipping Sweden to second place in Group A - but has featured 33 times for his country.

The centre-back has also made 79 appearances in all competitions for Lazio since his £6m transfer from Feyenoord in July 2014, and lifted the Supercoppa Italiana last season.