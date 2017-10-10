Colombia travels to Lima on Tuesday to face Peru in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

Peru enters Tuesday after a 0-0 draw with Argentina on Thursday that kept their World Cup hopes alive. Ricardo Gareca's side currently sits in fifth place on the South American table, tied with Argentina and one point behind Colombia and Chile. The top four nations in the group secure a spot in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals in Russia, while the fifth place squad must participate in a playoff to determine their fate.

Colombia is currently in fourth place in the table after a devastating 2-1 loss at home to Paraguay on Thursday. Colombia have not won a group stage match since March and will need a victory to guarantee a place in Russia. Led by Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez, Colombia have won seven and lost five out of 17 games in the group stages.

With one game to go, expect to see an all-out effort from both sides in pursuit of their World Cup dreams.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Tuesday, Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 3

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.