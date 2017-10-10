Watch: Taylor Twellman Irate After USMNT Misses World Cup

"What are we doing? WHAT ARE WE DOING?!"

By Daniel Rapaport
October 10, 2017

The worst possible nightmare became a reality for the United States men's national team on Tuesday night, as a 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago coupled with victories by Panama and Honduras means the U.S. will miss the World Cup for the first time since 1986. 

It's a catastrophic day for U.S. soccer, and fans and pundits are like are equal parts furious and heartbroken that America will not be represented in Russia in seven months' time. 

ESPN soccer analyst Taylor Twellman, who scored six goals in 30 caps for the United States, expressed the sentiment among frustrated USMNT fans right after the result went final. 

"What are we doing? WHAT ARE WE DOING?!" That, or something similar (and perhaps a bit less PG), is being said across the United States.

