Barcelona Move to Sign Brazilian Youngster Lincoln After Impressive Under-17 World Cup

Barcelona are hopeful of securing the signing of Brazilian youngster Lincoln after his impressive performances at the Under-17 World Cup.

The striker, who plays his club football for Flamengo, has netted three goals in the tournament and caught the eye.

The Blaugrana have reportedly made contact with Lincoln's representatives and asked the Brazilian club to name their price, according to a report in AS.

El Barcelona quiere a Lincoln, goleador de Brasil Sub-17 https://t.co/reiuzefM3F pic.twitter.com/Pia6MXYI8h — AS Chile (@ASChile) October 17, 2017

Barcelona would reportedly have to pay at least £26m to sign the highly-rated 16-year-old, who signed his first professional contract at the end of last year.

And Lincoln has so far excelled for his country in India, scoring in each of his three games so far against Spain, South Korea and Niger.

Brazil will now play in a last-16 clash with Honduras with the winners set to meet Germany four days later.

Lincoln is considered one of the best prospects to rise through Flamengo's youth ranks in recent years, alongside Real Madrid-bound Vinicius Junior.





Barcelona were believed to be interested in the wonderkid but he opted to move to the Bernabeu in a €45m deal.

But Lincoln is viewed as a player with similar potential to Vinicius. He scored five goals in Brazil's qualification campaign for the U17 South American championship, two fewer than his compatriot and fellow striker.