Manchester United will look to keep up its strong start to the season when they travel to Kirlees Stadium to take on Huddersfield Town.

United sits in second in the Premier League with 20 points from the first eight games, just two points behind crosstown rival and leaders Manchester City. United have also been flying high in the Champions League, sitting comfortable atop with a perfect nine points through three games. Last weekend, United utilized a conservative game plan to stifle Liverpool at Anfield en route to a 0-0 draw before traveling to Portugal and beating Benfica 1-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Huddersfield Town, which was promoted by winning the Championship playoffs last season, sit in 13th place with nine points from eight games, but the Terriers are trending the wrong direction. After starting the Premier League campaign with two straight victories, Huddersfield is winless in its last six, earning just three points after that dream beginning.

