How to Watch Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester United: Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Manchester United vs. Huddersfield town in a Premier League matchup on Oct. 21. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 20, 2017

Manchester United will look to keep up its strong start to the season when they travel to Kirlees Stadium to take on Huddersfield Town. 

United sits in second in the Premier League with 20 points from the first eight games, just two points behind crosstown rival and leaders Manchester City. United have also been flying high in the Champions League, sitting comfortable atop with a perfect nine points through three games. Last weekend, United utilized a conservative game plan to stifle Liverpool at Anfield en route to a 0-0 draw before traveling to Portugal and beating Benfica 1-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday. 

Huddersfield Town, which was promoted by winning the Championship playoffs last season, sit in 13th place with nine points from eight games, but the Terriers are trending the wrong direction. After starting the Premier League campaign with two straight victories, Huddersfield is winless in its last six, earning just three points after that dream beginning. 

See how to watch the match below. 

How to Watch

Time: Saturday, Oct. 22, 10:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: Watch Live on NBC Sports Live or Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters