Report Claims Klopp Asked Sporting Director for Barca Star & Could Try Again in the Summer

Reports in Spain claim that Jurgen Klopp specifically asked Liverpool's sporting director Michael Edwards to sign Barcelona midfielder Rafinha during the summer window, and while a move never materialised the Reds could take up the pursuit again in the future.

Throughout the summer transfer window, Barcelona outcast Rafinha was linked to Liverpool by the Spanish media, with Jurgen Klopp allegedly a fan of the midfielder.

However, while Klopp did not get his supposed wish, a future move could be possible still likely to depart Camp Nou.

With the 24-year-old Brazilian recently undergoing knee surgery, a January move doesn't look likely for Rafinha. However, according to Sport Witness, Barcelona would be willing to delay his exit until the 2018 summer transfer window, by which point he would be able to make to switch from Catalonia to Merseyside.

Despite having a relatively successful 2016/17 campaign with the Blaugrana, notching seven goals and five assists from 28 total appearances, Barcelona remain keen on offloading the Brazilian.

Currently, he is rated between €30-40m by, with a bid in that region supposedly considered throughout the bygone summer transfer window.

Amidst the constant Philippe Coutinho speculation, it remains to be seen as to whether or not Barcelona will attempt to offer Rafinha as a makeweight in a deal that could see Coutinho make a switch in the opposite direction.





Liverpool however already have midfielder Naby Keita lined up to join in the summer of 2018, and other reports have seen them linked with Schalke 04's Leon Goretzka, whose contract is set to expire.

Meanwhile one player who did arrive in the summer of 2017, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, has struggled to get pitch time for the Reds, as Klopp admitted he sees the ex-Arsenal man more as a winger than a central player.