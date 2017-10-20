With October has proven to be a disastrous month for the U.S. senior national team, the under-17's are doing their best to keep fans optimistic about the future of U.S. soccer.

After qualifying for the round of 16 as a third-place finisher in its group, the U.S. U-17's reached the quarterfinals of the Under-17 World Cup in India by thrashing Paraguay 5-0. The Americans' opponent in the quarters is England, a side that entered the knockout stage as a favorite to win the title but needed penalties to beat Japan after a 0-0 draw in the round of 16.

The U.S. have been propelled by strong play from striker Josh Sargent, who took home the Silver Ball from the Under-20 World Cup earlier this year. Sargent, 17, has a verbal agreement to join German side Werder Bremen once he turns in 18. The U.S.' hero in the round of 16, however, was Timothy Weah, the son of Ballon D'Or winner George Weah. Timothy, who plays for Paris St. Germain, scored a hat trick against Paraguay that included a wonderstrike to put the Americans up 2-0.

English soccer is looking for its second junior World Cup title of 2017, as England won the Under-20 World Cup by beating Venezuela 1-0.

See how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Time: Saturday, Oct. 22, 10:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream: Watch Live on Fox Sports Go or Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.