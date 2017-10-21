Bernardo Silva Claims Kevin De Bruyne Can Have the Same Impact as Cristiano Ronaldo

Summer signing Bernardo Silva has hailed the quality of star man Kevin De Bruyne and states that he could easily become one of the best players in the world. Exploring the effect that De Bruyne has had on the City side, Silva says he can have the same impact that Ronaldo has on his teams.

Bernardo Silva has had the privilege of playing with Cristiano Ronaldo from their time together in Portugal. Although he has only been at the club for a number of months, he can see those game-winning qualities in De Bruyne. De Bruyne has put in a number of brilliant performances this season already managing to register five assists and establish himself as a premier player in the league.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Silva in an interview with The Sun waxed eloquently about both saying “They are both amazing players and make a difference for the team. Cristiano has this quality of scoring goals in every game, this regularity to score and open up games. Kevin also, with his passes, his assists and the way he always puts the ball in the right position."

De Bruyne has been the driving force for a Man City team that has scored an astonishing 29 goals in eight games. In a more withdrawn role, De Bruyne has controlled the tempo of the game from a deeper position and has used his brilliant repertoire to keep City moving forward.





Although the comparison is understandable, De Bruyne has extremely far to go before he matches the CV of Ronaldo, who has amassed four Ballon d'Or awards and is in pole position for a fifth. Although, the former Monaco man believes that is something De Bruyne can reach saying “Hopefully Kevin will win the Ballon d'Or in the future too because it’s just fantastic what he can do.”

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Despite arriving for £43m this summer, Silva has found playing time hard to come by. De Bruyne is keeping him out with his sensational form and Guardiola quite rightly is reluctant to rotate him out of the squad. Also, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and David Silva have been in wonderful form and have created a fearsome attacking unit that is running riot.

Despite this, Silva is relishing the chance for his opportunity to come, claiming “Everyone wants to start. Of course, I want to play but I am happy here because I have been learning a lot in the last few months. I hope I can learn more and help the team. To score my first goal for Manchester City I am very happy. To be here and be able to learn from all these fantastic players, it is an amazing opportunity."

Kevin De Bruyne has now recorded 67 league assists since 2012/13.



Lionel Messi (68) is the only player with more in Europe’s top 5 leagues. pic.twitter.com/lHbNmPZP4y — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 14, 2017

Silva and the rest of the City team will be hoping that De Bruyne keeps up this type of form that will hopefully propel them to Premier League glory come May.