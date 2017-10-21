Gabigol's Agent Claims He Needs More Chances to Play at Benfica

By 90Min
October 21, 2017

Gabigol has recently joined Portuguese club Benfica on a loan from Inter Milan with an option to buy for €25m, but has since failed to earn a place in the starting XI. 

In the first part of the season, the Brazilian striker, who did not manage to spark in Serie A last year either, has only scored once in four appearances and is struggling to improve. 

His agent Wagner Ribeiro has spoken about the subject to UOL Esporte in Brazil: “Lisbon is good for him, he’s happy and that’s all that matters.

“He has a lot of potentials to prove yet, but needs consistency. He can’t play one game and then be on the bench for the next two or three."

He continued, “A football player is like an aeroplane, he needs to build momentum and stay in the air. When Gabigol left Brazil, he had won the Olympics, was a first choice for Santos and had been called up by Tite for the senior Brazil squad."

His time at Inter proved to underwhelming, as Gabigol contended his role with the likes of Mauro Icardi and Eder. “He went to Italy, but did not have a chance to play," Riberio said, "How was he supposed to prove his talent if he wasn’t playing? This is why we agreed with the Inter directors that it was best to send him out on loan for regular playing time.

Obrigado Senhor! 🙏🏾❤️🦅

A post shared by Gabriel Barbosa 🇧🇷 (@gabigol) on

“There were several clubs who were interested in Spain, Portugal and France. We chose Benfica, one of the three main clubs in Portugal, who are in the Champions League.Whether or not he remains at Benfica depends on what happens from now onwards.”

