Gary Neville Believes the Premier League is Already a Two-Horse Race for the Title

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville thinks that Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham will not win the Premier League this season.

All three teams are currently on 13 points in the league, already nine points behind leaders Manchester City after just eight games. Tottenham only trail by five points, however Neville insists none of the four can compete with the Manchester clubs for the title.

Speaking to ESPN about the title race, the former defender said that both Manchester teams will be challenge each other for the league. He said, "they look like the two. I love watching Tottenham, but have they got the depth to challenge United and City this season? I'm not sure.

"Arsenal? No. Chelsea look like they're in a difficult moment and Liverpool are not quite there, either. So it is United and City.

"At the moment, City are looking in the better form - but United have got the maturity and I'm sure they will get through the winter months well, which can be key."

Manchester United are just two points behind leaders City. Neville thinks this is the first time in three or four years that Manchester United have a team capable of winning the league. He said, "there's consistency, definitely. There's strength, there's power, they're tough to beat, there are a lot of very good things.

"This season will be a big challenge to win the league, City are looking fantastic. But there's something there that tells me they are capable of winning the league, and I've not seen that for the last three or four years. I've not seen a team capable of challenging, let alone winning it."