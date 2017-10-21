Jamie Redknapp Urges Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson to "Step Up"

Jamie Redknapp believes Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson must "step up" in order to keep his place in the Liverpool starting XI.

Henderson has been a mainstay in the Reds' midfield since arriving at Anfield from Sunderland in 2011. However, the recent appointment of Jurgen Klopp has seen competition for places in Liverpool's midfield significantly increase.

Jamie Redknapp favours Liverpool's Jordan Henderson over Spurs' Harry Winks #tottenhamhotspurfc #liverpoolfc https://t.co/lfRCRGA2zq — HITC LFC Empire (@HITCliverpool) October 20, 2017

Liverpool have since added the likes of James Milner, Georginio Wynaldum and Emre Can to their squad - some of which are arguably players of greater quality than Henderson. And most recently, Klopp secured the services of now-former Arsenal man Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whose preferred position is in the centre of midfield.

In turn, Redknapp has urged Henderson to "step up" as captain in order to better demonstrate his qualities on the pitch.

Speaking on whether he would select Tottenham's Harry Winks over Henderson in Liverpool's starting XI, Redknapp indicated that he would opt for the latter Englishman.

"I like Harry Winks. He's a man after my own heart. He keeps it simple, a good footballer, but I would go with Henderson on this one," Redknapp told Sky Sports.

"But I want to see more of Jordan I have to be honest. He's Liverpool captain. I want to see him step up and really show what he can do, but I'll go with Jordan."

Liverpool will face the likes of Huddersfield, Maribor, West Ham, and Southampton in the coming days, before playing host to rivals Chelsea on the 25th of November.