Theo Walcott Gets Rinsed Following Regrettable Tweet

Theo Walcott seems to have shot himself in the foot after posting a particular tweet ahead of the weekend.

It's fair to say that the Englishman isn't every Arsenal supporter's favourite player, so it's no surprise they troll him at every opportunity.

On Friday, Walcott posted a picture of himself alongside French star Olivier Giroud on Twitter, asking fans who they thought had the better beard. And the reactions weren't all that good.





Take a look at some of the best:

He also has better finishing abilities, so it’s only fair 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Clydeen McDonald💾📲 (@ClydeenMcDonald) October 20, 2017





Giroud does have a better beard....

You don't have any ad deals for beard products do You?

And you are offsides in that pic pic.twitter.com/tDv8Ls2OFv — Grove Street (@Grove_Street2x) October 20, 2017





Europa league friends 😂 — Karan PS Khaira (@KaranPSKhaira) October 21, 2017

Yeah and a better football brain — Kelvin Suswam 🇳🇬 (@Master_Mesut) October 20, 2017

Better beard and a better player — Kanesh Rajoo (@kaneshrajoo14) October 21, 2017

Son you are not on the same level as him in anything. Don't even try — Shambles FC (@deba1993) October 20, 2017

Better beard, better hair, better smile, better finishing — David (@DavidPriller) October 20, 2017

Think he got his answer?