Theo Walcott Gets Rinsed Following Regrettable Tweet

Theo Walcott seems to have shot himself in the foot after posting a particular tweet ahead of the weekend.
It's fair to say that the Englishman isn't every Arsenal supporter's favourite player, so it's no surprise they troll him at every opportunity.
Think @_OlivierGiroud_ has a better beard? 😂🤔 pic.twitter.com/TKDDThCnxo— Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) October 20, 2017
On Friday, Walcott posted a picture of himself alongside French star Olivier Giroud on Twitter, asking fans who they thought had the better beard. And the reactions weren't all that good.
Take a look at some of the best:
He also has better finishing abilities, so it’s only fair 🤷🏾♂️— Clydeen McDonald💾📲 (@ClydeenMcDonald) October 20, 2017
Giroud does have a better beard....— Grove Street (@Grove_Street2x) October 20, 2017
You don't have any ad deals for beard products do You?
And you are offsides in that pic pic.twitter.com/tDv8Ls2OFv
Europa league friends 😂— Karan PS Khaira (@KaranPSKhaira) October 21, 2017
Yeah and a better football brain— Kelvin Suswam 🇳🇬 (@Master_Mesut) October 20, 2017
Better beard and a better player— Kanesh Rajoo (@kaneshrajoo14) October 21, 2017
Son you are not on the same level as him in anything. Don't even try— Shambles FC (@deba1993) October 20, 2017
Better beard, better hair, better smile, better finishing— David (@DavidPriller) October 20, 2017
Think he got his answer?