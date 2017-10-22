How to Watch Everton vs. Arsenal: Live Stream, Game Time, TV

How to watch Arsenal against Everton in the Premier on Thursday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 22, 2017

Arsenal travels to Goodison Park to face Everton in a Premier League matchup Sunday. 

Arsenal is sixth in the standings with 13 points. The team just won a Europa League match against Red Star Belgrade. In its last Premier League matchup, the club lost 2-1 to Watford. 

Everton sits 16th in the league with eight points, having one two and lost four. 

Find out how to watch below.

Soccer
The Pep Effect: Guardiola's Dynamic Manchester City Worth Every Pound Spent

How to watch

When: 8:30 a.m. ET, Sunday, Oct. 22

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: Watch online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.

 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters