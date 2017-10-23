Ex-Stoke City & West Brom Player Reveals 2 of His Former Teammates in England Were Gay

By 90Min
October 23, 2017

Former Stoke and West Brom defender Carl Hoefkens has revealed that he played alongside two players in England, who were openly gay.

There continue to be issues surrounding sexuality in football, and there have been widespread calls for an end to one of the last remaining taboos in the game.

Hoefkens, who posed for a gay magazine five years ago, has called for more acceptance so that players no longer feel afraid to openly reveal their sexual orientation.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

“I played alongside three gay footballers, including one who was a genuinely big name," he told De Zondag. “They did not hide who they were in the dressing-room.

“One was at Club Brugge, and the other two were in England. I won't name names as I respect their requests.

“One of them would even arrive at training with his boyfriend. They asked us to keep quiet to the outside world, but don't ask me why."

He added: “I find it strange that homosexuality is still a taboo in football. It is a pity. I didn't hesitate for a second to pose for the magazine. That was during a time of renewed violence against gays.


“My parents always taught me that all men are equal, including their sexual orientation. I hope that a top player will one day stand up and announce: 'I'm gay - so what?' Then the taboo will finally disappear. If I were gay I would do it for certain.

“This is something that is generally accepted in society after all.”

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters