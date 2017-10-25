Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry Lauds Youngster Eddie Nketiah on Twitter Following Norwich Brace

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry was quick to praise Arsene Wenger's Tuesday evening's super-sub Eddie Nketiah following the teenager's heroics at the Emirates Stadium in the Carabao Cup.

The 18-year-old spared the Gunners' blushes as his brace sent the north London side through to the competition's quarter-finals, after Norwich City's Josh Murphy opened the scoring with a sensational finish to put his side ahead in the first half.

However, seconds after replacing fellow forward Reiss Nelson, the former Chelsea academy star found the back of the net to bring things level and send the fixture into extra time, where he netted again to fire his side into the next round.

PHOTO: Arsenal Fan Cheekily Edits Edward Nketiah's Wiki Page After Match-Winning Display @thomp1987 https://t.co/CvkfyDkcZQ — ArsenalPro (@ArsenalPro) October 25, 2017

Following the clash, in which Nketiah made history for becoming the first Arsenal player to score for the club after being born since Wenger took charge, his manager was full of praise for the youngster.

“I brought him on because we needed to score goals and he can score goals," the Frenchman said in his post-match press conference.

"In the end we had eight strikers on the pitch. I knew he had quality, but when the team need you and you deliver, that’s another quality you don’t know about until you go on to the pitch.

“I’m impressed to think that he was not even conceived when I was already here! But it’s good as well because life gives chances to young people. Hopefully he’ll have a long career at Arsenal."

However, arguably the biggest plaudits of the night came from Gunners legend Henry, who tweeted the teenager following his impressive appearance.

"What a night for @EddieNketiah9. So happy for him and not surprised at all!" the former France international talisman posted via his official Twitter account.

What a night for @EddieNketiah9. So happy for him and not surprised at all! — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) October 24, 2017

To which Nketiah replied: "Thanks Thierry, means a lot".





It seems then that alongside Alexandre Lacazette, Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck that Arsenal have another striker within their ranks who can find the back of the net.

Thanks Thierry, means a lot ❤️ https://t.co/4U2BsSgKNG — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) October 24, 2017

However, whether the England Under-19 international will be able to prove that, or even get the chance to, at the highest level in the Premier League remains to be seen.