Crystal Palace Without Trio Ahead of Killer Clash Against the Hammers as Hodgson's Woes Continue

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is without Christian Benteke, Connor Wickham and now Chung-Yong Lee for their Premier League fixture against West Ham.

According to Palace's official club website, Hodgson will be without a recognised centre-forward as the problems continue to mount for the former England manager.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Dumped out the Carabao Cup on Tuesday 4-1 by Championship side Bristol City, Hodgson now has to concentrate on the Eagles dismal Premier League record of one win and eight defeats in their first nine games.

7 - Crystal Palace are only the second team to lose their opening seven games in a @PremierLeague season, after Portsmouth in 2009-10. Woe. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 30, 2017

Hodgson will be welcoming a rejuvenated West Ham side to Selhurst Park this afternoon after their dramatic 3-2 victory against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup, as Slaven Bilic's side look to separate themselves from the relegation zone.

He will be doing so with a makeshift strike force due to Palace's injury problems, although the duo of Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha caused Chelsea numerous problems in their side's only win in the league so far.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Bakary Sako is another alternative for Hodgson, who has scored in the two previous Carabao Cup rounds as Hodgson looks for a temporary solution to fill the void until recognised first team strikers Benteke and Wickham return to first team action.

A victory for Palace is crucial as they look to keep in touch with the sides above them, while West Ham could move as high as 13th with a victory on Saturday afternoon.