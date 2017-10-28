Crystal Palace Without Trio Ahead of Killer Clash Against the Hammers as Hodgson's Woes Continue

By 90Min
October 28, 2017

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is without Christian Benteke, Connor Wickham and now Chung-Yong Lee for their Premier League fixture against West Ham. 

According to Palace's official club website, Hodgson will be without a recognised centre-forward as the problems continue to mount for the former England manager. 

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Dumped out the Carabao Cup on Tuesday 4-1 by Championship side Bristol City, Hodgson now has to concentrate on the Eagles dismal Premier League record of one win and eight defeats in their first nine games. 

Hodgson will be welcoming a rejuvenated West Ham side to Selhurst Park this afternoon after their dramatic 3-2 victory against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup, as Slaven Bilic's side look to separate themselves from the relegation zone. 

He will be doing so with a makeshift strike force due to Palace's injury problems, although the duo of Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha caused Chelsea numerous problems in their side's only win in the league so far.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Bakary Sako is another alternative for Hodgson, who has scored in the two previous Carabao Cup rounds as Hodgson looks for a temporary solution to fill the void until recognised first team strikers Benteke and Wickham return to first team action. 

A victory for Palace is crucial as they look to keep in touch with the sides above them, while West Ham could move as high as 13th with a victory on Saturday afternoon. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters