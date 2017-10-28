Ex-Liverpool Boss Brendan Rodgers Feared Heart Attack After Being Relieved of Duties

By 90Min
October 28, 2017

Brendan Rodgers is formerly known for his spectacular 2013-14 season where he led the Reds to within inches of the elusive Premier League trophy.

Liverpool let wither a comfortable five point lead at the top of the table; had it not been for the now infamous Gerrard slip against Chelsea they may have gone on to claim the prize. 

The following season saw Liverpool lose their top scorer, Luis Suarez. This was followed by a campaign of lacklustre performances which saw the Reds finish at an underwhelming 6th. 

Ultimately, Rodgers was dismissed from his role, in 2015, after only four seasons at Anfield. 

In the aftermath of being sacked, Rodgers, whose parents both died of heart attacks, recognised that a break from football was necessary for his health.

When talking with the BBC, Rodgers explained what ensued after his dismissal, stating:

"I had an incident when I left Liverpool,

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

"Within a couple of weeks I went to Dubai and I lay in fear one night that I was having a heart attack.

"I suppose my mum's situation maybe came over me because she died suddenly of a heart attack.

"I was rushed into the hospital. I was looked after great and it was basically a reaction to the body, the tightening of everywhere in and around my chest.

"It was starting to condition itself in terms of not having that pressure, so that was something that really made me sit up."

The 44-year-old Celtic Boss, stressed that the pressures of being in charge in Merseyside, at the young age of 39, often became overwhelming

Therefore a break from coaching was pivotal at that juncture of his career in order for him to prevent further health problems. Rodgers was appointed Celtic as Celtic manager in May 2016. 

His side is currently sitting three points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with Rodgers inspiring them to a 61 unbeaten run in all domestic competitions.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters