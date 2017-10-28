Newcastle's Mikel Merino Praises 'Nice Guy' Rafael Benitez After Impressive Start to Season

Newcastle United midfielder Mikel Merino has paid tribute to his manager Rafael Benitez for his man-management skills, following his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the Spanish U21 international cites the influence that Benitez has had on him as the reason behind his impressive start to life on Tyneside.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Merino stated: "He looks after the small tactical details and teaches you how every single little thing can be important.

"In training he's very professional and expects you to be completely focused, but off the pitch Rafa's a really nice guy. He always takes care of you."

The 21-year-old has appeared in all nine Premier League games for Newcastle this season, which saw Mike Ashley part with £7m to make Merino's loan move from Dortmund permanent.

Mikel Merino for Newcastle in the league this season:



Most passes (296)

Most tackles (23)

Most interceptions (13)

Most take-ons (12)



⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/WvvBnqMycJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 13, 2017

While Newcastle sit 7th going into this weekend's fixtures, Merino was also quick to praise his teammates as a significant factor for their start to the Premier League season.

He continued, saying: "We're a young squad and the most important thing is that we all trust each other.

"I'm learning a lot from Rafa. I always had ability to read games but I'm understanding more now."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Merino scored his first goal for Newcastle in his side's fortunate 1-0 win against Crystal Palace in their most recent Premier League fixture, and now sets his sights on breaking into the Spanish national team, believing he is capable of doing so whilst plying his trade at St James' Park.

Asked if he thought he could, he replied: "I think I can achieve that playing for Newcastle; why not?"