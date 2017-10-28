PHOTO: Tiemoue Bakayoko Sports Interesting New Look After Keeping His Word to Chelsea Fans

By 90Min
October 28, 2017

France international Tiemoue Bakayoko has proven to be an instant hit with Chelsea fans since his £40m transfer from AS Monaco this summer.

Whether it's his combative style or his interesting choice of hair colour, Bakayoko certainly stands out on the pitch. 

David Ramos/GettyImages

However, when the midfielder made the move to Stamford Bridge, he promised the Chelsea faithful a bold change in hair colour once he scored his first Premier League goal for his new side. 

Despite his first goal coming in Chelsea's surprise 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, Bakayoko proved to be a man of his word and went through with it.

In what is certainly an outlandish look, Bakayoko seems to have taken wearing the Chelsea blue a little too literally. 

Chelsea fans will be hoping that Bakayoko's scoring touch will continue as they travel to face Bournemouth in Saturday's evening kick-off. 

