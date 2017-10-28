PHOTO: Tiemoue Bakayoko Sports Interesting New Look After Keeping His Word to Chelsea Fans

France international Tiemoue Bakayoko has proven to be an instant hit with Chelsea fans since his £40m transfer from AS Monaco this summer.

Whether it's his combative style or his interesting choice of hair colour, Bakayoko certainly stands out on the pitch.

David Ramos/GettyImages

However, when the midfielder made the move to Stamford Bridge, he promised the Chelsea faithful a bold change in hair colour once he scored his first Premier League goal for his new side.

Despite his first goal coming in Chelsea's surprise 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, Bakayoko proved to be a man of his word and went through with it.

Tiémoué Bakayoko: “As soon as I score a goal I will change the colour of my hair. Possibly to blue."



A man true to his word. 👀🔵 pic.twitter.com/01z2lSQmKP — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) October 27, 2017

In what is certainly an outlandish look, Bakayoko seems to have taken wearing the Chelsea blue a little too literally.

Chelsea fans will be hoping that Bakayoko's scoring touch will continue as they travel to face Bournemouth in Saturday's evening kick-off.