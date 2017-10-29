Arsene Wenger Praises His Team's Character After Fighting Back From a Goal Down Against Swansea

Arsenal made it five home wins out of five after edging past Swansea in a 2-1 victory on Saturday afternoon. The victory means the Gunners keep pace with the top four, and ensures their unbeaten home run continues.

Despite grabbing the victory, Arsene Wenger's side were less than convincing in the first half, with the home crowd audibly frustrated with continuous slow buildup and excessive passing backwards rather than launching an attack.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

As reported by the Daily Star, the Arsenal manager said he was less than impressed with his side's defensive display in the first half in which Swansea took the lead against the run of play.

"I knew that Swansea had only conceded one goal away from home this season so I knew they would be tight defensively.

"Our pace wasn't sharp enough in the first half, we did not penetrate enough and we had to up the tempo.

"Defensively we looked a bit insecure in the first half - we could have conceded a second which would have made it difficult.

“The second half was much better. The players were conscious of it and knew we had to play at a higher pace.

He went onto praise summer signing Sead Kolasinac, who was instrumental in the victory after equalising early in the second half before setting up Aaron Ramsey for the winner ten minutes later.

"I liked his game today.

“He had a good finish on the goal and some good combinations on the left, leading to the assist for the second.

"Once he scored the confidence grew and he became more and more dangerous."

In what was a hard fought victory for the Gunners, their copious amounts of pressure and possession ultimately paid off, while Swansea are pushed further into an unwanted relegation battle.