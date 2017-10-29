Heynckes Will 'Demand More' From Game Changing James After Back-to-Back Wins Against Leipzig

Jupp Heynckes has said that he will continue to demand top class performances from James Rodriguez. The German's comments coming after the Colombian proved to be vital in giving Bayern Munich the advantage in their clash with RB Leipzig on Saturday, according to ESPN.

James scored Bayern's opening goal of the game, a delicate finish with his left foot finding a way into Péter Gulácsi's near post.

Robert Lewandowski then put the icing on the cake before half-time, but RB Leipzig's chances were limited after seeing club captain Willi Orban sent off just 13 minutes into the game.

"On Tuesday, he was suffering severe back pain and couldn't travel to Leipzig," Heynckes said about James' exclusion from Bayern's DFB Cup squad.

"James is more of an attacking midfielder and today he played very well. He had an excellent game, tracking back well for the benefit of the team - that is exactly what I demand of him.

"He had a lot of touches of the ball and he's an imaginative footballer," Bayern's manager continued.

"But I'm a trainer who demands more and we will keep working with him. But that doesn't just apply to him, it applies to the whole team, there's always something to improve."