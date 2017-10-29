Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Pleased With His Side's Deserved 3-2 Victory Against West Brom

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was impressed with his side's general display following their 3-2 victory against West Brom.

Goals from Leroy Sane, Fernandinho and Raheem Sterling were enough to give the Citizens all three points at the Hawthorns, and despite conceding twice to strikes from Jay Rodriguez and Matt Phillips, Guardiola was happy with his side's performance.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "We deserved that win and it was just 3-2, but we could have scored a lot more goals.

"It was another good performance but we have three problems because we conceded three chances and West Brom scored two goals but we played really well in a lot of things."

It is a win that keeps Manchester City five points ahead of second place, after local rivals Manchester United briefly cut the deficit to two points following their lunchtime victory against Tottenham.

28 - @ManCity have made the best ever start to a @premierleague season after 10 games, collecting 28 points (W9 D1) with a GD of +29. Slick. pic.twitter.com/L0am2wglzo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 28, 2017

Despite acknowledging his side's near-perfect start to the season, Guardiola was quick to quash any notion of complacency, with so much of the season left to play.

He continued, stating: "Ten games with nine wins and one draw is good for us at the beginning of the season.

"Of course we are just five points in front of second place so we still have to play."

Guardiola and Manchester City now turn their attention to a tough midweek visit to Naples to face fellow table-toppers in Serie A side Napoli.

Hoping to extend his side's unbeaten start to the season in all competitions, a win for Guardiola will see Manchester City all but qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League that roll around in February of next year.