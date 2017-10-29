Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Pleased With His Side's Deserved 3-2 Victory Against West Brom

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was impressed with his side's general display following their 3-2 victory against West Brom.

Goals from Leroy Sane, Fernandinho and Raheem Sterling were enough to give the Citizens all three points at the Hawthorns, and despite conceding twice to strikes from Jay Rodriguez and Matt Phillips, Guardiola was happy with his side's performance.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "We deserved that win and it was just 3-2, but we could have scored a lot more goals.

"It was another good performance but we have three problems because we conceded three chances and West Brom scored two goals but we played really well in a lot of things."

It is a win that keeps Manchester City five points ahead of second place, after local rivals Manchester United briefly cut the deficit to two points following their lunchtime victory against Tottenham.

Despite acknowledging his side's near-perfect start to the season, Guardiola was quick to quash any notion of complacency, with so much of the season left to play.

He continued, stating: "Ten games with nine wins and one draw is good for us at the beginning of the season.

"Of course we are just five points in front of second place so we still have to play."

Guardiola and Manchester City now turn their attention to a tough midweek visit to Naples to face fellow table-toppers in Serie A side Napoli. 

Hoping to extend his side's unbeaten start to the season in all competitions, a win for Guardiola will see Manchester City all but qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League that roll around in February of next year. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters