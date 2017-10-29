New Leicester Boss Claude Puel Refuses to Rule Out Move for PSG Winger Hatem Ben Arfa

Leicester manager Claude Puel has refused to rule out a potential move for unwanted Paris Saint-Germain winger Hatem Ben Arfa.

The Frenchman has struggled to establish himself at the affluent Ligue 1 club, particularly after a number of high profile attacking players arrived in the summer.

Ben Arfa was forced to train with the reserves last month and his future at the club is looking increasingly doubtful.

The 30-year-old has previously worked with Puel at Nice two years ago, where he began to turn his career around after a disappointing end to his spell at Newcastle.

And the former Southampton coach has suggested that a move for Ben Arfa may not be out of the question.

"We'll see in the future, but I think it's important to know our strength, to see all the strengths of my squad," he said, quoted by ClubCall. "Later we shall see. The priority goes to my players. We will see this in due course."

Puel has openly expressed his admiration for Ben Arfa, claiming in January that he stayed in touch with the French international.

"Hatem, for me, is an exceptional player," he told Sky Sports. "He dares to attempt extraordinary runs but he can not express his potential if he doesn't feel supported or play regularly.

"He is no longer a young player who you can ask to come on for the last 15 minutes or five minutes. He is now an established player who is capable of causing other teams problems but we must accept his risky style of play.

"We exchange text messages. He's hanging on and giving his best."