Stat Reveals Arsenal's Imperious Home Form in All Competitions After Win Over Swansea

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

Arsenal have not been without problems this season, but their home form has been unquestionably impressive.

After Saturday's 2-1 win over Swansea, the Gunners extended their winning run at the Emirates to 13 games in all competitions.

And that victory marked the club's longest ever winning run at the stadium, as revealed by Opta.

Arsene Wenger's side have won all of their home games in the Premier League so far this season, matched only by Manchester United.

But away from home, things have been significantly more difficult. Arsenal have secured just one league win and already lost three games.

It has left the Gunners fifth in the early standings, nine points off Manchester City at the top and level with fourth placed Chelsea.

There have been continued criticisms of Arsenal this season, particularly after defeats against Liverpool and Watford, but if they can translate some of their home form on the road things may quickly change.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

They appeared to be in danger of losing their imperious home record on Saturday, trailing against lowly Swansea at half-time.

But goals from Sead Kolasinac and Aaron Ramsey in the second half were enough to secure the win.

"At half-time, I could be worried because we were 1-0 down and I knew that Swansea had conceded only one away goal the whole season," Wenger said after the game, quoted by talkSPORT.

"For us it was important to play quicker, sharper, with more penetration, changing sides quicker and putting them more under pressure, which we did in the second half. In the first half, we looked dominating but a bit laboured, too slow in our game."

