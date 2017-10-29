Walter Mazzarri & Paulo Sousa Front Runners for Milan's Top Job Should Vincenzo Montella be Sacked

As AC Milan continue to struggle and feel the pressure of languishing behind in the race for Champions League places, Walter Mazzarri and Paulo Sousa have been linked with taking over at San Siro should Vincenzo Montella be sacked.

Despite an impressive list of summer signings, Montella has guided his side to just one win in their last six Serie A matches - with his latest defeat falling to the hands of Juventus on Saturday - which has the patience of the Rossoneri's hierarchy waning.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

According to Gazzeta dello Sport, via Football Italia, the loss to Juventus will not prove to be the deciding factor for Montell's future at the club, but if an upturn in form is not achieved in the coming weeks it is expected that Milan will pull the plug and begin their search for a new manager.

It has been reported that ex-Inter manager Mazzarri, and former Fiorentina boss Sousa would be among the frontrunners for the job should Montella find himself relieved of his duties with Milan.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The pair are both currently without a club, as Mazzarri departed from Watford at the end of last season after just one-year with the Hornets, whilst Sousa left Fiorentina at the same time following two-years at the helm.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

As pressure continues to mount for Montella, he must quickly reset his focus to turning Milan's fortunes around if he is to keep his job.





But Milan are set for three successive away fixtures, first AEK Athens F.C in the Europa League and then a return to league action against Sassuolo and Napoli.