Bayern Star Robert Lewandowski Officially Ruled Out of Celtic Champions League Clash

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski will play no part in his side's Champions League showdown with Glasgow Celtic on Tuesday after boss Jupp Heynckes elected to take no risks with the Poland international and left the frontman in Germany. 

The 29-year-old was withdrawn from proceedings shortly after doubling his side's lead in their 2-0 win over RB Leipzig on Saturday with a muscular issue. 

Following the victory, the 72-year-old manager stated he believed the damage was not too severe and that he expected the in-form talisman, who netted his 10th goal of the campaign at the weekend, to feature in the Bavarians' trip to Parkhead midweek.

 

However, as the players entered the airport to make their trip to Scotland on Monday morning, Lewandowski was not one of the 19-strong squad, ruling him out of the Group B tie. 

According to the club's official website, the Pole has been left out of the matchday travellers as a precautionary measure by Heynckes, who does not want to risk any further damage to his star's injury. 

Another who was a doubt, but has in fact travelled, is Kingsley Coman - who, similarly to his attacking teammate, was withdrawn early in Saturday's win over RB. 


The 21-year-old will, however, need a late fitness assessment to see whether he can take any part in the fixture - which will be completed in Glasgow. 

Understandably Heynckes believes his side have enough power to overcome the Scottish Premiership champions without taking unnecessary risks, and could well be focusing his attention more so on the Bundesliga, considering the weekend's victory put the Bavarians at the top of the pile by only three points following Borussia Dortmund's defeat. 

