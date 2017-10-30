Claude Puel Praises Leicester City's Attitude Following First Game Win Over Everton

New Leicester City manager Claude Puel hailed his Foxes' side after they comfortably dispatched Everton 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Goals from Jamie Vardy and Demarai Gray ensured it was three wins in eight days for the Foxes since Craig Shakespeare left the club.

The Frenchman told lcfc.com: "Of course it is very good to start with a good result. I was impressed to see my players with quality in the first half with the ball."

"It was very interesting to see this. They tried to play good football."

Leicester quashed any idea that supporters had that Puel would play a negative brand of football by dominating the first half with Vardy opening the scoring after 18 minutes following a blistering counter attack.

Puel said: "The first goal is fantastic and I like this."

A heavily deflected effort from Gray wrapped the points with Leicester's intensity dropping in the second half.

The former Southampton manager commented: "In the second half it was more difficult because some of the players were tired. It was difficult to keep the same intensity.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"We played a good team in Everton and they tried to get back into the game. But we there was some solid work from the players in the second half with a fantastic attitude."

Puel changed Leicester's formation from the tried and tested 4-4-2 to a 4-2-3-1 with Demarai Gray coming in for Marc Albrighton. He said: "We put in place a new system and these players listened a lot.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"It was important to keep them with this concentration and confidence from the last game, winning as against Swansea and Leeds.

"It was important to keep this good work. It was chance to bring in some information without disturbing them."

Back-to-back league wins have moved the Foxes up to 11th in the table ahead of a trip to Stoke next week. Their next home game is a tough assignment against league leaders Manchester City.