CONMOVEDOR | El bonito gesto de la afición del Willem II con un jugador español que sufre cáncer

I may not say anything about this 😢😢😪😪 @tilburgtifosi @willemii I’m so glad to belong this club and have such a nice mates. For me the game today was very good and you fought like warriors, don’t care about the result. I’m proud of you guys... I’ll come back as soon as possible to help you with our goal. -sorry for don’t respond to everyone with your messages but I’ve read them all and it gives me a lot of strength🙂

A post shared by Fran Sol Ortiz (@frank_sol9) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT