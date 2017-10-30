Harry Redknapp Admits Eden Hazard Almost Joined Spurs Before His Move to Chelsea

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has confirmed that the North London club were close to signing the Belgian prodigy before his move to Chelsea back in 2012.

According to the Daily Star, Redknapp, who was in charge of Spurs from 2008 to 2012, had a lengthy discussion with the winger himself, but that the club could not agree a deal with Lille, Hazard's former side.

Redknapp told BT Sport Tonight: “I went to France and met him in a hotel room,”

“I was with him for three hours, that’s probably why he didn’t sign!

“I could have had him at Tottenham. We wanted him but the club didn’t get the deal done.”

Despite some time out with injury at the start of the campaign, Hazard has slowly come back to the form he showed in abundance last season, with three goals and four assists in his 12 appearances so far for the Blues.

Eden Hazard's game by numbers vs. Bournemouth:



90% pass accuracy

7 chances created

2 take-ons

2 crosses

2 shots

1 goal



Strong display.

The Belgian put in a strong performance against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon, scoring the decisive goal in an important win for the London side, who had been in stuttering form going into the game.

Speaking after the game, Hazard said: "I like to play against them.

"I try to play every game like this - against them, against everyone. I scored the goal, we won the

game so I'm just happy tonight.

"The only problem today is we should score more goals, in the first half we could score three or four.

"It's not easy to control the game when you are just 1-0 up but defensively we were strong, we did not concede many chances."