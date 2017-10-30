Zinedine Zidane States Real Madrid Can Handle La Liga Deficit Following Shock 2-1 Defeat to Girona

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has insisted he is not worried his side could be left behind in the La Liga title race following their shock 2-1 defeat to recently promoted Girona, despite there now being an eight-point gap between Los Blancos and league leaders Barcelona.





The Spanish capital side took the lead early-on after Isco capitalised on Yassine Bounou's sloppy goalkeeping from Cristiano Ronaldo's initial attempt.

However, throughout the 90 minutes the visitors were put under intense pressure, with the hosts hitting back less than 10 minutes after the break through former Middlesbrough man Christian Stuani - who lashed home after Riera Pere Pons' mazing run.

But the small Catalonian side weren't level for long, as four minutes later Cristian Portu put his side ahead with an instinctive back heel following Pablo Maffeo Becerra's fizzing attempt from 12-yards.

Real fashioned chances as they attempted to halt the embarrassing defeat to the La Liga new boys, who are celebrating their first ever season in the Spanish top-flight, however lacked any conviction in the final third.

But even though this is the second time Madrid have been defeated by unexpected opposition in the league this season, Zidane remains confident that his side will be able to handle the now-intense pressure laid on them.

"We couldn't score that second goal", the Frenchman told the club's official website.

"We played well in the first half but football is all about the details. They managed to score their first one from a throw-in, we weren't switched on.

"I don't want to dwell on it, on the first half we did well but in the second half things did not go to plan. We can get through this, we'll look at the footage and focus on the details.

"We had chances to score that second goal. When you are one up at the break you have to remember the damage your opponents can do in the second half.

"We were lacking concentration. They had a really direct style of play, they got up the pitch and played second balls very well.

"That's where we went wrong, but we must focus on the next game, we have to remember that La Liga is a long competition, there is a long way to go and I'm not worried. We can handle this."