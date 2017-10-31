Cesc Fabregas in Line for New Chelsea Deal as Man Utd Keep Tabs on Midfielder's Situation

Chelsea will look to ward off interest from Manchester United in Cesc Fabregas by offering the playmaker a contract extension in the near future.

The reigning Premier League champions are reportedly concerned that the Red Devils want to prise the Spain international away from west London, and according to the Daily Star will hand Fabregas fresh terms soon.

Fabregas has had to fight to reclaim his place in the starting lineup at Stamford Bridge and will want assurances that his place isn't under grave threat again if he pens a new deal with Chelsea.

The 30-year-old has 18 months left to run on his current contract with Chelsea, and would likely be eager to stick around for a good while yet.

Chelsea, much like United and Arsenal, are thought to be against handing players over the age of 30 a contract longer than 12 months though, and Fabregas is believed to be holding out for at least a two-year contract extension.

Such a desire could cause ructions between the two parties, and manager Antonio Conte will be hopeful that all can come to some form of arrangement to keep a key player out of the clutches of a title rival.



I think Cesc Fabregas needs to return to an impact sub role once Kante is fit.



He can no longer play in a two man midfield. #CFC — Lav (@ConteTactics) October 29, 2017

United boss Jose Mourinho worked with midfielder Fabregas during his second spell in charge of Chelsea, so it isn't surprising to see the Portuguese boss linked with one of his former stars.

Given United's own strength in depth in the heart of midfield, however, it would be a strange move on his part to bring Fabregas to Old Trafford without the promise of regular first-team football.

Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini, Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera all stand in Fabregas' way in any possible pecking order - numbers that make this rumour particularly unlikely to occur.

Fabregas, for his part, contends with Tiemoue Bakayoko and N'Golo Kante for a spot in Conte's team and would have far more success earning minutes on the pitch with his current employers.

