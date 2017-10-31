High-Flying Inter Milan Set Record for Their Best Ever Start to a Serie A Season

Inter Milan celebrated a record-breaking start to the Serie A season last night, as their 2-1 victory of Verona ensured their best ever start to a league campaign in their club history. With 29 points in 11 matches, the unbeaten side have claimed their highest points total at this stage in the season, and with the club being formed in 1908, this is really quite an achievement.

Proudly posting the news on their official Twitter page, I Nerazzurri rejoiced in their stellar start to the season, which sees them currently sitting second in the league behind Napoli on goal difference. Both teams are unbeaten, with nine wins and two draws from their opening set of fixtures.

🖤💙👊👏 | 2️⃣9️⃣ points from 1️⃣1️⃣ games. The best start in Inter history. It really is true: #InterIsComing#ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/37xtbLW9p8 — Inter (@Inter_en) October 30, 2017

Serie A fans went into the season expecting it would be Inter's fierce rival's AC Milan who would be battling for the title, but the big-spending sleeping giants have endured an appalling start to the campaign, and currently lie eighth in the table with just 16 points from 11 matches. Inter won the first Milan derby of the season, triumphing in a 3-2 thriller earlier in October.

Inter's success can be attributed to new manager Luciano Spalletti's powerful influence over the side, and a series of individually impressive performances from the players. Ivan Perišić has dazzled in midfield, while Mauro Icardi has been as clinical as ever up-front. Youngster Milan Skriniar has been rock solid at the back, with Antonio Candreva pulling the strings in midfield.

With Juventus struggling to hold their traditionally vice-like grip on Serie A, it's all to play for this season as the likes of Napoli, Inter and Lazio all vie for the precious title.

Inter are likely to sustain their title challenge until the end of the season, and will play their next two league matches at home against Torino and Atalanta.