Inter Boss Luciano Spalletti Says His Side Must 'Look Forward' After Win Over Verona

October 31, 2017

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has insisted that his side must continue to "look forward" after Monday night's 2-1 victory over Verona.

Goals from Borja Valero and Ivan Perisic, either side of a Giampaolo Pazzini penalty, were enough to take the Nerazzurri to within two points of league leaders Napoli.

Victory maintained Inter's unbeaten start to the season and confirmed the club's record points total at this stage of a Serie A season, but Spalletti has stressed that there is more work to do.

"To be a record-breaking side doesn't have a particular impact. We wrote a line in the history of Inter but now we're looking forward." Spalletti said, quoted by Goal.

"This tunnel will continue until June, and then we will see the light.

"The team played a great match [against Verona] in every respect, but every now and then we play slowly and we leave spaces when we do not have to. We deservedly won, though.

"If we had not won the match, and Roma had played their [postponed match in September] against Sampdoria and won, we would be out of the Champions League places.

"All teams are in there fighting, I'm thinking of teams like Milan who will come back and Lazio who have the quality to stay up there. Everything can change in one moment."

Inter, having climbed to second in Serie A, will host Torino in their next league outing.

