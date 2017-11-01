David de Gea Will Solve Liverpool's Goalkeeping Crisis Should Real Madrid Transfer Be Completed

By 90Min
November 01, 2017

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea could be the key to Liverpool sorting out some of their defensive problems, with the potential signing of Keylor Navas at Anfield resting on the shoulders of the Red Devils shot-stopper, according to Dario Gol.

The Spaniard has been a long-term target of Real Madrid and had it not been for a faulty fax machine in the summer of 2015, De Gea would currently be starting week in, week out for Los Blancos.

However, it is understood that Real Madrid still hold an interest in signing the 26-year-old, something which Navas isn't taking with a pinch of salt.

Despite winning two consecutive Champions League's with Real Madrid, and being voted in the top three goalkeepers in the world at the FIFA Best Awards, Navas is not happy that his first-team place at the Santiago Bernabéu in under threat.

Should Real look to come back into the transfer market for a goalkeeper, with De Gea specifically mentioned in the Spanish capital, Madrid's Costa Rican star will consider his future.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The uncertainty around Navas' future in Madrid has caught the attention of Liverpool and the Reds will consider a move if de Gea opts to leave Manchester.

Currently alternating between Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius in between the sticks at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp would love to see a clear first-choice goalkeeper walk through the doors and help solve one defensive concern he is currently faced with.

