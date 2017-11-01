Jose Mourinho Praises Academy Graduate Scott McTominay's Performance in Vital Man Utd Win

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho hailed the performance of Scott McTominay on his Champions League debut while making the point that he is happy to play youngsters if they are good enough.

The Portuguese Gaffer told Manchester United's official website: “I’m more than happy. We change a lot of players, we broke the natural dynamic of the team and the routines of the team. We played a kid from the Academy [Scott McTominay]. We scored two goals, we didn’t concede.

"Three more points, 12 [points overall in Group A]. It’s more money for the club because every victory means money. No significant injuries, just something in Jesse’s back but nothing important. I’m more than happy.”

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Mourinho, who has often been criticised for not giving youth a chance, said regarding McTominay: "Scott? Even more fantastic with a manager who never gives a chance to a young guy! In Chelsea, [I selected] the youngest player ever to play in the Champions League, I think, in Dominic Solanke. Again, with a manager who never gives a chance to young guys. I’m very happy for Scott, [he has] great stability and great personality."

Manchester United were awarded two penalties during their win over Benfica, but the Red Devils' manager thought they should have had a third:





"I think they [Martial and Rashford] won the penalties but I think it’s not the right word. The defenders had to make the penalties. They had no other choice and probably there [should have been] a third penalty on Mata. But the important thing is it’s four victories and 12 points and we are almost there.”

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Jose also addressed the issue of United's penalty takers following Anthony Martial missing the first penalty and Daley Blind converting the second:





"Martial took [the first one], he missed. He was not even on the pitch [for the second one] and then the players were happy to take the responsibility. Romelu was happy to do it. Herrera the same but my choice was Blind and it was my decision.

"We train, I analyse, I try to make the right decision. In the last days, Martial didn’t miss one and he was taking so many against three good goalkeepers and he missed, so sometimes the choice is the wrong one but then I wanted Daley and it was my decision in the moment."

18y 65d - Mile Svilar is also the youngest player to score an own goal in Champions League history. Horror. https://t.co/15UKBNeeto — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 31, 2017

Finally, the former Champions League winning manager praised 18-year-old Benfica goalkeeper Mile Svilar and defended his own goal: "It’s not a mistake. If he doesn’t dive, it’s not a goal. No, he dived and the ball hits him and it’s football. But, again, for a kid of 18 to come to Old Trafford and perform the way he did shows a big personality. He’s just a kid of 18 years of age."

Jose Mourinho's team just need a point from their remaining two Champions League games to secure qualification to the knockout phase of Europe's elite club competition. The Red Devils are currently top of Group A with four wins from four.