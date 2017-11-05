Oxlade-Chamberlain Reacts to His New Liverpool Chant: 'I Love it!'

Liverpool new boy Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain seems to be a huge fan of the new chant Reds supporters have made in his name.

The former Arsenal ace, who joined the Anfield side during the summer, scored his first goal for the club against Maribor in the Champions League during the week. And he was on target again when his side visited the London Stadium on Saturday, helping beat West Ham 4-1 on his first Premier League start.

The Liverpool faithful have since come up with a chant for their new star, who has quite the hottie for a girlfriend, apparently.

And it goes a little something like this:

'Oh Jurgen said he’s gonna play him in centre mid,

Oooh words they can’t describe,

When he’s running down the right hand side,

His bird is fine,

She sings belters all the time,

That’s why we sing again,

For Oxlade-Chamberlain.'

You can also check it out in the video below:

That's why we'll sing again for Oxlade Chamberlain 🔴🎵 pic.twitter.com/0gEurugdUs — Paul Philbin (@paulphilbin) November 4, 2017

After getting wind of the novel ballad, the player stamped his seal of approval with a tweet that simply read: "Love it!"

Alvaro Morata and Romelu Lukaku didn't quite approve of their chants after joining Chelsea and Manchester United, respectively, but The Ox has no problem with being serenaded by his new fans .

As for his girlfriend, she hasn't let us know whether she likes it or not.