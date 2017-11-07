Man Utd 'Consider' De Gea Departure in Varane-Plus-Cash Deal With Real Madrid

Manchester United would be willing to let David de Gea to join Real Madrid - if the Spanish giants allow Raphael Varane to move in the opposite direction.

That is according to Don Balon, who have reported that Jose Mourinho is giving serious thought to allowing De Gea to complete a dream move to Los Blancos.

Mourinho would not let the Spain international walk away for just an outlandish fee, however, and the Portuguese boss is believed to want Varane to move to Old Trafford as part of the deal.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Real's club president Florentino Perez has made no secret of his desire to snap De Gea up if presented with a chance to do so, but United have thrown the ball in their court with this apparent new stance.

United have so far resisted any attempts from last season's La Liga champions to prise one of the world's best shot stoppers away from the Premier League and Red Devils fans would be loathe to see De Gea leave.

The capture of Varane, who is currently injured, would potentially soften the blow of losing De Gea a tad, but question marks remain as to whether United could truly replace the ex-Atletico man with a similarly world-class man between the sticks.

If it wasn’t for David de Gea, Manchester United would be embarrassed in some games. Consistently putting in superb performances. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) November 5, 2017

Benfica teenager Mile Svilar, who has conceded two unfortunate goals against United in the Champions League this term, has been touted as future United number one, but he is nowhere near ready to replace De Gea in Manchester.

One man who could step up to the fore straight away would be Varane. The France international worked with Mourinho at Santiago Bernabeu in the past and has the talent to adapt to England's top flight.

The centre-back would provide further competition to the likes of Eric Bailly and Phil Jones, and would likely increase the speculation on the futures of Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof.

Smalling has been linked with moves away from United since Mourinho took charge in the summer of 2016, while Lindelof has struggled to find his feet in the brief appearances he has made for Mourinho's side.

