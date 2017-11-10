Chelsea Striker Alvaro Morata Reveals Personal Reward System Which Includes 'Having a Beer'

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is likely to endear himself to Blues fans even more, after revealing he has his own personal reward system if he plays well which includes indulging a cold alcoholic beverage if he feels he merits it.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, the Spaniard said he has installed his own hierarchy of treats for himself including having the occasional beer and even electing to 'walk home' with his house five minutes away from Stamford Bridge.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Morata said: "I live in Chelsea five minutes away from the stadium and sometimes at the end of the match, if the roads are closed, I take my training gear off and walk home.





“If we win I give myself the reward of having a beer. I change my clothes, I take off Chelsea’s because if it’s not impossible, I put on a hat and go home."





Since his switch to the Premier League, the 25-year-old Madrid native has made the transition from Spain with relative ease and has scored seven goals in 10 games for his new club.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Spanish international has spent time in not only his native land but also in Italy with Juventus in the past five years, helping the Bianconeri reach the UEFA Champions League final in 2015.

Going on to win the trophy with Los Blancos last term, Morata has good memories from his years at the Bernabeu and would like play them again in Europe, before playfully adding he wants to beat them.

"What can I say about Real Madrid?", Morata states. "I won everything at that club, certainly I would like to play in another Champions League final against Real Madrid, and win it.