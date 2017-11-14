2017 Keeps Getting Better for Man City Talent Phil Foden After 'Rising Star of the Year' Award

Things just keep getting better and better for Manchester City talent Phil Foden after he was named 'Rising Star of the Year' at the annual North West Football awards this week.

Foden was already famously part of the England team that was triumphant in the Under-17 World Cup last month, finishing the tournament with the 'Golden Ball' award as best player and following in the footsteps of superstar previous winners like Toni Kroos and Cesc Fabregas.

Born in May 2000, Foden won't turn 18 years of age until the end of 2017/18, but it may not be too much longer before he is handed a first-team debut at City. As early as last December, a 16-year-old Foden was on the bench for a Champions League game against Celtic.

Manager Pep Guardiola saw fit to include the teenager in the club's pre-season tour squad in summer - he was barely 17 at the time - and was as thrilled as everyone else when Foden shone in high profile friendlies against Manchester United and Real Madrid.

From central areas, different to the wide role he played for England U-17s, Foden has so far managed six combined goals and assists in six appearances for various City sides across Premier League 2 and UEFA Youth League games this season.

He was forced to miss a handful of Premier League 2 games (Under-23 level) earlier this season because he was with the senior squad and was named on the bench for fixtures against Brighton, Everton and Liverpool. The same could be said of an EFL Cup tie against West Brom.

Speaking about Foden after England's Under-17 World Cup triumph, Guardiola commented: "He is a special player. The national team played him as a winger and even in that position he played good.

"It is always dangerous to speak good things about the young players because they are still young and they have to grow and learn many, many things.

"I think at the World Cup he has learnt a lot. We have a lot of confidence to help him because we believe he is a guy who has potential.

"Even if he is not that strong, tall, or something like that, he has good potential to be helped."

City fans were disappointed to see the club lose Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund in the summer. Yet, in Foden, they have another star of the future, one that is local and has City in his veins - London-born Sancho arrived from Watford in 2015.

From Stockport, Foden was only eight years of age when he joined City at Under-9 level. Given the right guidance, it seems clear he is a star in the making.