David de Gea Offers Hint Over Man Utd Future Amid Ongoing Real Madrid Speculation

David de Gea has hinted that his future lies with Manchester United as the goalkeeper continues to be linked with Real Madrid.

The Spain international has been touted as a possible Los Blancos recruit on a consistent basis ever since a 2015 summer transfer to Santiago Bernabeu fell through at the final moment.

De Gea, though, appeared to tell reporters whilst on international duty (h/t the Daily Star) that he was not openly looking for a switch back to his homeland and cited the "love" of English football fans as the main reason why.

How many world-class players do Manchester United have?



For me, two: David de Gea and Paul Pogba. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) November 8, 2017

He said: "I think that the players who leave Spain are not paid as much attention as those who stay in Spain.

“And people tend to forget about us a little. The English culture cares for and loves its players a lot."

De Gea was last linked with current La Liga champions Real just 24 hours earlier as reports suggested that he was ready to quit Old Trafford and join compatriot Isco in Spain's capital.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

That claim from Don Balon seems to have been dealt a blow now with De Gea's latest batch of comments, and the 26-year-old's commitment to the United cause will ease the tension within the club's fanbase that he could end up leaving.

Real are believed to have turned their attentions away from De Gea to Athletic Bilbao's upcoming goalkeeping star Kepa Arrizabalaga in recent times, with Zinedine Zidane's side seeing the 23-year-old as a cheaper alternative to United's shot stopper.

Arrizabalaga's current deal at San Mames stadium expires at the end of the season, and Real are reportedly hoping to land him in a cut price £17.8m deal ahead of European rivals Arsenal and Juventus.

De Gea, who is contracted to United until June 2019, would cost Zidane's team much more than that - a major factor in their decision to seemingly move on to other transfer targets.

